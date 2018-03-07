See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, LA
Kelly Brewster, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Brewster, WHNP

Kelly Brewster, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Kelly Brewster works at Center for Women's Health in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Brewster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Womens Health
    104 Innwood Dr, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 249-7022
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2018
    The best experience I have ever had in an OBGYN office. Nurse Practitioner Kelly Brewster is why. She was caring, knowledgeable, and wants to assist you in making the right decisions.
    Mar 07, 2018
    Photo: Kelly Brewster, WHNP
    About Kelly Brewster, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144492794
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Brewster, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Brewster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Brewster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Brewster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Brewster works at Center for Women's Health in Covington, LA. View the full address on Kelly Brewster’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kelly Brewster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Brewster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Brewster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Brewster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

