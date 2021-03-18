Kelly Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Britt, LCP
Overview
Kelly Britt, LCP is a Clinical Psychologist in Midlothian, VA.
Kelly Britt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VA South Psychiatric Family Svs13901 Coalfield Commons Pl Ste 102, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 378-0800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Britt?
Kelly has been a terrific help to me for several years. I highly recommend her.
About Kelly Britt, LCP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922166420
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Britt works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Britt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.