See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Kelly Bucalo, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelly Bucalo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Bucalo, APRN

Kelly Bucalo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kelly Bucalo works at Changing Minds LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Kelly Bucalo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Changing Minds LLC
    911 N Buffalo Dr Unit 213, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 405-8088
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Bucalo?

    Sep 05, 2020
    Kelly is the best psychiatric care provider I've ever had. She's super smart and knowledgable, but also very caring and warm in a way psychiatrists aren't always known for. You can tell she genuinely cares a lot about how her patients are doing, and I feel very comfortable trusting her advice.
    — Sep 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Bucalo, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Bucalo, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Bucalo to family and friends

    Kelly Bucalo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Bucalo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Bucalo, APRN.

    About Kelly Bucalo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992367080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Bucalo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Bucalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Bucalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Bucalo works at Changing Minds LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kelly Bucalo’s profile.

    Kelly Bucalo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Bucalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Bucalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Bucalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Bucalo, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.