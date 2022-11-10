Kelly Calkins, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Calkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Calkins, PA
Offers telehealth
Kelly Calkins, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA.
Kelly Calkins works at
Dignity Health Medical Group64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really like Kelly. She’s easier to get an appointment with, probably because she’s a PA. I’ve had two appointments with her and was pleased both times. She also sees my children and husband. She seems to care, and unlike another review I just read, I didn’t feel like my appointments were rushed at all. I would recommend her for primary care.
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1689823718
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Kelly Calkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Calkins accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelly Calkins using Healthline FindCare.
Kelly Calkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Calkins speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Calkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Calkins.
