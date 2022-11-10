See All Family Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Kelly Calkins, PA

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Calkins, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. 

Kelly Calkins works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I really like Kelly. She’s easier to get an appointment with, probably because she’s a PA. I’ve had two appointments with her and was pleased both times. She also sees my children and husband. She seems to care, and unlike another review I just read, I didn’t feel like my appointments were rushed at all. I would recommend her for primary care.
    Katie C — Nov 10, 2022
    About Kelly Calkins, PA

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1689823718
    • 1689823718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. John's Regional Medical Center
    • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

