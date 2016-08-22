Kelly Carlson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Carlson, LMHC
Overview
Kelly Carlson, LMHC is a Counselor in Stuart, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2026 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996
(561) 354-8795
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
very caring, great listener,, great overall experience. She is very very professional and also very educated, you can tell she loves what she does . I feel confident with her and she goes the extra mile to follow up also
About Kelly Carlson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1720326408
