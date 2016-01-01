Kelly Chandler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Chandler, LMFT
Overview
Kelly Chandler, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Locations
- 1 7 E Mission St Ste D, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 698-7676
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Kelly Chandler, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1902001068
