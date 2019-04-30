Kelly Colonello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Colonello, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelly Colonello, CRNP
Kelly Colonello, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kelly Colonello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kelly Colonello's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Gynecologic Oncology10197 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 993-2950
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Colonello?
Kelli is always very upbeat, positive, professional and verbally clear on instructions. This, in no particular order, as she does her job very well. She is very courteous and caring.
About Kelly Colonello, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952396442
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Colonello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Colonello works at
Kelly Colonello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Colonello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Colonello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Colonello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.