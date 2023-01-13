Kelly Cox, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Cox, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelly Cox, NP
Kelly Cox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Kelly Cox works at
Kelly Cox's Office Locations
-
1
Tyler Internal Medicine Associates1910 Roseland Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (902) 533-0644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
ETMC First Physicians2410 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 881-0460
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly sees all nine of my family members including medically fragile kids. He looks at the whole including emotional, physical and mental. Highly recommend him.
About Kelly Cox, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356489264
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
Kelly Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Kelly Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Cox.
