Kelly Davis, FNP
Overview of Kelly Davis, FNP
Kelly Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Kelly Davis works at
Kelly Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Covington Pike Medical Clinic PC3789 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38135 Directions (901) 372-3200
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Kelly when my regular doctor was available. She has a friendly manor, does a great job, and actually remembers her patients from one visit to the next.
About Kelly Davis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598187452
Kelly Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Davis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
