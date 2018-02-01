See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Kelly Davis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Davis, FNP

Kelly Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Kelly Davis works at Covington Pike Medical Clinic in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covington Pike Medical Clinic PC
    3789 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 372-3200
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2018
    I started seeing Kelly when my regular doctor was available. She has a friendly manor, does a great job, and actually remembers her patients from one visit to the next.
    K in Memphis — Feb 01, 2018
    Photo: Kelly Davis, FNP
    About Kelly Davis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598187452
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Davis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Davis works at Covington Pike Medical Clinic in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Kelly Davis’s profile.

    Kelly Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

