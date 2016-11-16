Overview of Kelly Edwards, FNP

Kelly Edwards, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Kelly Edwards works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.