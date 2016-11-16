Kelly Edwards, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Edwards, FNP
Overview of Kelly Edwards, FNP
Kelly Edwards, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Kelly Edwards works at
Kelly Edwards' Office Locations
BJC Medical Group at the Highlands1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 280, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Charles Lieu in the office adjoining and since my baby making years are behind me, I still need my well woman checks. I saw Kelly for the first time, and in all honesty I can be a tough cookie when it comes to my health care because I have had serious medical issues. Kelly was personable and professional. She explained my questions as well as my concerns in depth. I certainly was not rushed at all. I was very impressed with her.
About Kelly Edwards, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285880724
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
6 patients have reviewed Kelly Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Edwards.
