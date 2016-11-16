See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Kelly Edwards, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Edwards, FNP

Kelly Edwards, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Kelly Edwards works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at the Highlands
    1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 280, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2016
    I see Dr. Charles Lieu in the office adjoining and since my baby making years are behind me, I still need my well woman checks. I saw Kelly for the first time, and in all honesty I can be a tough cookie when it comes to my health care because I have had serious medical issues. Kelly was personable and professional. She explained my questions as well as my concerns in depth. I certainly was not rushed at all. I was very impressed with her.
    Patty Morris in Granite City, IL — Nov 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Edwards, FNP
    About Kelly Edwards, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285880724
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri - St. Louis
    Medical Education

