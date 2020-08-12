Kelly Engelmann, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Engelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Engelmann, CFNP
Overview of Kelly Engelmann, CFNP
Kelly Engelmann, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Engelmann's Office Locations
- 1 1855 Lakeland Dr Ste M20, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 364-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Working with Kelly has changed my life! I used to spend all day exhausted then not be able to sleep at night, now I feel awesome, I've lost over 20lbs, I wake up with the sunrise, and I am helping others get healthy! The education Kelly provided will impact my life forever.
About Kelly Engelmann, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710096656
Education & Certifications
- Anti-Aging Medicine (A4m)
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- UMC
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Engelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
