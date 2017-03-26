See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Kelly Fields, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kelly Fields, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Fields, APRN

Kelly Fields, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Kelly Fields works at Surgical Care, PC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Kelly Fields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Care, PC
    2221 S 17th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 476-6626
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Breast Diseases
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Fields?

    Mar 26, 2017
    The Best Nurse Practitioner ever. Extremely knowledgeable & kind. Patient centered & family focused. I cant express enough how supportive, yet how well she knows her Medical Field.
    Nancy in Lincoln, NE — Mar 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Fields, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Fields, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Fields to family and friends

    Kelly Fields' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Fields

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Fields, APRN.

    About Kelly Fields, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306828181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Fields, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Fields works at Surgical Care, PC in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Kelly Fields’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Fields, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.