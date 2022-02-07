See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Kelly Fink, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelly Fink, RN

Family Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Fink, RN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kelly Fink works at HEALTHCARE PARTNERS MEDICAL GROUP - in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeaniene Talley, MD
Dr. Jeaniene Talley, MD
2.6 (40)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Casalman, DO
Dr. Stephanie Casalman, DO
3.1 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MountainView Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Medical Group LLC
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 208, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 835-9870
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Fink?

    Feb 07, 2022
    I was Kelly's patient for about a year when I moved back to Vegas for TX. She was the best doctor and friend I could have ever asked for. I have an extremely rare medical condition and she did everything she could for me even though there wasn't much that even specialists could do. If I still lived in Las Vegas I would still have her as my doctor and trust me when I say this I would have followed her anywhere... if you are luck enough to have her as your doctor don't take her for granted!
    Crystal — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Fink, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Fink, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Fink to family and friends

    Kelly Fink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Fink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Fink, RN.

    About Kelly Fink, RN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497209928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Fink, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Fink has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Fink works at HEALTHCARE PARTNERS MEDICAL GROUP - in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kelly Fink’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kelly Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Fink, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.