Kelly Fox, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Fox, FNP
Overview
Kelly Fox, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Kelly Fox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Care Center1214 Primrose Ln, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 566-1444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Fox?
Kelly Fox is one of the finest health care providers that I have ever had the pleasure of working with, in my personal battle with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. She is professional, extremely skilled and knowledgeable, providing a level of personal healthcare that meets or even exceeds that I have experienced from maybe one doctor in my entire life and long battle with Hashi's. I highly recommend to EVERYONE a visit with Kelly, there is no one better out there. Thank you Kelly!!!!!
About Kelly Fox, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225214505
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Fox accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Fox works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.