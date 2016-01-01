Kelly George accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly George, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelly George, APRN
Kelly George, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kelly George works at
Kelly George's Office Locations
-
1
Bryan Iglehart, MD3828 BARDSTOWN RD, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 459-4900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly George?
About Kelly George, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477000834
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly George works at
Kelly George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.