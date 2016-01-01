Kelly Glick is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Glick
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Glick is a Physician Assistant in Dickinson, ND.
Kelly Glick works at
Locations
Catholic Health Initiatives Saint Alexius Health2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelly Glick
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1578817466
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
