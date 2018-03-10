See All Clinical Psychologists in Joliet, IL
Kelly Hird, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kelly Hird, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelly Hird, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Joliet, IL. 

Kelly Hird works at Dr. Kelly Hird & Psychological Associates in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kelly Hird & Psychological Associates
    1000 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-2427

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Hird?

    Mar 10, 2018
    Dr. Hird is compassionate, easy to talk to, my daughter hasnt felt comfortable with any of her psychiatrists or psychologists, Kelly is wonderful, she couldnt wait to go back for another appointment. Thank you Kelly.
    Orland Park — Mar 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Hird, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Hird, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Hird to family and friends

    Kelly Hird's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Hird

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Hird, PSY.

    About Kelly Hird, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326211947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Hird, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Hird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Hird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Hird works at Dr. Kelly Hird & Psychological Associates in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Kelly Hird’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Kelly Hird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Hird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Hird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Hird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Hird, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.