Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN

Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Knickerbocker's Office Locations

    11411 NE 124th St Ste 190, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 650-4154
    The Evergreen Clinic Integrative Behavioral Health, Kirkland, WA
    13128 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 206, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-1810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2021
    Everything happens for a reason, at least I’d like to think of it that way. I’m reminded of this when I think about how I ended up on Kelly's schedule, by chance or perhaps luck. Kelly carefully listens and thoughtfully responds. She makes me feel supported & heard and helps me achieve self-reflection and growth to be the best version of myself. And get this, that wasn’t even why I initially sought out therapy, it was a life reward I didn’t know I needed. Kelly individualizes her care plan and uses unparalleled experience to help me achieve my goals. I know Kelly is one of my biggest supporters and I feel so lucky to have her. I’ve had weekly visits for 5 months. Just recently, when I go to sleep, I have this wave of positive emotion. It makes me feel like I’m exactly where I need to be in life. I can’t help but to credit Kelly for helping me get there because self-love and gratitude is a newish feeling for me. I'm thankful for accidentally ending up on her schedule. 11/10 recommend.
    Kelly Knickerbocker's Office & Staff

    Experience with Kelly Knickerbocker

    About Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427304138
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
