Kelly Knutson, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.3 (7)
Kelly Knutson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, IL. 

Kelly Knutson works at Institute of Christian Psychology in Bloomington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Psychology Specialists
    808 S Eldorado Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 706-3190
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2019
    Dr. Knutson is compassionate, honest and looks out for her clients’ best interests. She is very intelligent and kind. She has helped me and my son immensely. I would highly recommend her.
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1326352881
    Kelly Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Knutson works at Institute of Christian Psychology in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Kelly Knutson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kelly Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Knutson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

