See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Kelly Lapa, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelly Lapa, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.7 (450)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Lapa, CRNP

Kelly Lapa, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Kelly Lapa works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Lapa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 102, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 450 ratings
    Patient Ratings (450)
    5 Star
    (384)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Lapa?

    Mar 09, 2019
    Kelly is amazing! She is thorough, competent and compassionate. She always treats me with the utmost respect and never makes me feel like my issues are insignificant. Kelly takes her time with me always answers my questions. I refuse to see anyone else but Kelly; I trust her with my life!
    — Mar 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Lapa, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Lapa, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Lapa to family and friends

    Kelly Lapa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Lapa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Lapa, CRNP.

    About Kelly Lapa, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073519187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Lapa, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Lapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Lapa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Lapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    450 patients have reviewed Kelly Lapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Lapa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Lapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Lapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.