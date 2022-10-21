See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Kelly Ledermann, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelly Ledermann, NP

Kelly Ledermann, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. 

Kelly Ledermann works at All Island Dermatology in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Ledermann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garden city
    54 NEW HYDE PARK RD, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 488-1313

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Kelly Ledermann, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942362215
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Ledermann, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Ledermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelly Ledermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Ledermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Ledermann works at All Island Dermatology in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Kelly Ledermann’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Kelly Ledermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Ledermann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Ledermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Ledermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

