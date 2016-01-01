Kelly Lyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Lyman, ARNP
Overview of Kelly Lyman, ARNP
Kelly Lyman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Kelly Lyman works at
Kelly Lyman's Office Locations
-
1
Walgreens #60069525 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 631-1401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Lyman?
About Kelly Lyman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598878548
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Lyman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Lyman works at
6 patients have reviewed Kelly Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.