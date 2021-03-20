Kelly Marcy, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Marcy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Marcy, LCSW
Overview
Kelly Marcy, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Kelly Marcy works at
Locations
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
2
Communicare152 Highway 7 S # 38655, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-7521
3
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Marcy?
"I never feel like an opinion is being force on me and Kelly really listens to me. I’ve never had such an objective therapist who is truly just there to listen. "
About Kelly Marcy, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1255636379
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Marcy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Marcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kelly Marcy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Marcy.
