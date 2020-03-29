Kelly Mitzen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Mitzen, PA-C
Kelly Mitzen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC.
- 1 Dilorenzo Tricare Health # 580, Washington, DC 20310 Directions (703) 692-8950
This is my 13th year since you diagnosed me with CSF leak March 2007. I had the surgery at Balboa in July 2007 and Dr. Wayne Gluf was the neurologist . You are in my prayers daily. Thank you. I hope some day you will come back to USMCSD.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073584777
