Kelly Montoya, NP
Offers telehealth
Kelly Montoya, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado Anschutz and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Advanced Internal Medicine4500 E 9th Ave Ste 540, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0372
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referred to NP Kelly Montoya as I desired to change GP's. This was my initial visit and I felt she was excellent. In addition to a full physical exam she also explained blood work panel in detail and steps to rectify some minor issues that showed up. I felt she was patient, compassionate and detail oriented. In addition definitely oriented towards preventative versus reactive i.e. referring for other screenings due to age. Highly recommended.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- University of Colorado Anschutz
Kelly Montoya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Montoya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Montoya.
