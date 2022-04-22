Kelly Morgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Morgado, PA
Overview
Kelly Morgado, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL.
Kelly Morgado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Morgado?
I've been going to another doctor in Stuart, FL. A family member told me to see Dr. Robinson. I had an appointment with his APRN, Kelly Morgado. She spent almost 2 hours looking over my MRI, giving me a physical examination, and telling me the outcome. She was beyond perfect. I learned more about my lower back than any other doctor had spent the time to explain my situation. I would definitely recommend her and look forward to the next time I see her.
About Kelly Morgado, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992715072
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Morgado accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Morgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Morgado works at
16 patients have reviewed Kelly Morgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Morgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Morgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Morgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.