Kelly Skretta, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Kelly Skretta, NP

Kelly Skretta, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Kelly Skretta works at Meritas Health North Kansas City in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Skretta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health North Kansas City
    2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 400, North Kansas City, MO 64116
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    About Kelly Skretta, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1528381050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

