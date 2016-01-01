Overview

Kelly Murray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University.



Kelly Murray works at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.