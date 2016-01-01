Kelly Murray, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Murray, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Murray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University.
Kelly Murray works at
Locations
Chronic Pain Treatment Centers915 Toll House Ave Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 624-5390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelly Murray, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861867459
Education & Certifications
- Lock Haven University
- Kaplan Unversity
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Murray.
