See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Kelly Nelson, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelly Nelson, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kelly Nelson, CNP

Kelly Nelson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Kelly Nelson works at Neurological Surgery in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Elise Castelli, NP
Elise Castelli, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Kelly Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kelly Nelson?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kelly Nelson, CNP
How would you rate your experience with Kelly Nelson, CNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Nelson to family and friends

Kelly Nelson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kelly Nelson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Nelson, CNP.

About Kelly Nelson, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578052049
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Nelson works at Neurological Surgery in Akron, OH. View the full address on Kelly Nelson’s profile.

Kelly Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Nelson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kelly Nelson, CNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.