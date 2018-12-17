Kelly Paglione, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Paglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Paglione, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelly Paglione, PA-C
Kelly Paglione, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Voorhees, NJ.
Kelly Paglione works at
Kelly Paglione's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7220
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Paglione?
Kelly is an outstanding health-care professional. She is empathetic, caring, and answers all my medical questions with thorough explanations and a clear plan for remediation. I have total confidence in her. In addition to her excellent medical skills, she is friendly and a great listener. While coming to the point regarding my diagnoses and remediation, she never makes me feel she doesn't have time for all my concerns. She is wonderful.
About Kelly Paglione, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1962528612
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Paglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelly Paglione using Healthline FindCare.
Kelly Paglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Paglione works at
8 patients have reviewed Kelly Paglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Paglione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Paglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Paglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.