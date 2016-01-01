See All Family Doctors in Superior, WI
Kelly Parish-Larson, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Parish-Larson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Superior, WI. 

Kelly Parish-Larson works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave # 1, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kelly Parish-Larson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316386998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

