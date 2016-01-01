Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picciurro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT
Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. They graduated from Rutgers University.
Dr. Picciurro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Picciurro's Office Locations
-
1
Spring Forward Physical Therapy55 Broadway Ste 201, New York, NY 10006 Directions (646) 870-5440Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picciurro?
About Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1447775846
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picciurro accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picciurro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picciurro works at
Dr. Picciurro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picciurro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picciurro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picciurro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.