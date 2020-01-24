Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1507 Riverview Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-0708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rain has been our psychologist for many years now and always has helpful information for us. Our daughter has autism and at times has behavior that is difficult to deal with. Dr Rain is so compassionate and helpful. We really love her services and her staff.
About Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649329079
Education & Certifications
- Florida Institute Of Technology School Of Psychology
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Louisiana State University
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rain.
