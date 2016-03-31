Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Denham Springs, LA.
Dr. Ray works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center Denham Springs30819 LA HIGHWAY 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 761-5200
RKM Primary Care Providers641 E Airport Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 683-1320Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kelly Paulk Ray, PhD, LLC7913 Wrenwood Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-6300
RKM Primary Care Providers11990 Jackson St, Clinton, LA 70722 Directions (225) 683-1380Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very compassionate with her patients. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD
- Medical Psychology
- English
- 1437159639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
