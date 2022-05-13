See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Kelly Roberts, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kelly Roberts, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kelly Roberts works at Southwest Medical Oakey Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3A, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2022
My provider left and Kelly Roberts work me in expeditiously. She is knowledgeable, kind and caring. She accommodated my special needs and answered all of my questions. This was my first visit with her, but she has already become a valued member of my healthcare team.
Answered all of my questions. — May 13, 2022
Photo: Kelly Roberts, PA-C
About Kelly Roberts, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699382465
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Roberts works at Southwest Medical Oakey Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kelly Roberts’s profile.

Kelly Roberts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Roberts.

