Kelly Rollins, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Kelly Rollins, NP

Kelly Rollins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Kelly Rollins works at Mary Washington Primary Care in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Rollins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Washington Primary Care
    10 Stafford Lakes Pkwy Ste 106, Fredericksburg, VA 22406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 370-0295
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2020
    I’ve had appointments with Kelly Rollins two times. Both times, she took the time to listen to my concerns and answer any questions I had. She has made recommendations for specialists who I have found to also be excellent professionals.
    Judy L. — Nov 14, 2020
    About Kelly Rollins, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1902458854
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Rollins works at Mary Washington Primary Care in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Kelly Rollins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rollins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.