Kelly Rollins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Rollins, NP
Overview of Kelly Rollins, NP
Kelly Rollins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA.
Kelly Rollins' Office Locations
Mary Washington Primary Care10 Stafford Lakes Pkwy Ste 106, Fredericksburg, VA 22406 Directions (540) 370-0295
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had appointments with Kelly Rollins two times. Both times, she took the time to listen to my concerns and answer any questions I had. She has made recommendations for specialists who I have found to also be excellent professionals.
About Kelly Rollins, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902458854
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.