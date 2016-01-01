See All Counselors in Blue Springs, MO
Kelly Sears, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kelly Sears, LPC is a Counselor in Blue Springs, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7920 Sw State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 229-7311

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kelly Sears, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154620821
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Sears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Sears.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

