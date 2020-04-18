See All Counselors in Kettering, OH
Kelly Sierra

Counseling
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Sierra is a Counselor in Kettering, OH. 

Kelly Sierra works at Kelly A. Sierra, MS, PCC in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly A. Sierra, MS, PCC
    1563 E Dorothy Ln Ste 300I, Kettering, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2020
    I'm a many-year client of Kelly's, and when she recently suggested the brainspotting technique, I trusted her suggestion. Within a few sessions, my brain felt transformed. This technique helped me process and heal longstanding anxiety and other issues. Most remarkably, it helped me overcome obstacles I didn't realize were holding back my creative potential -- yes, it solved writer's block! I highly recommend Kelly for her compassionate approach and great skill with this life-changing technique.
    Apr 18, 2020
    Photo: Kelly Sierra
    About Kelly Sierra

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437332533
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WSU
