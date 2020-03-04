See All Family Doctors in Pequot Lakes, MN
Kelly Spray, APRN

Family Medicine
4.2 (4)
Kelly Spray, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pequot Lakes, MN. 

Kelly Spray works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pequot Lakes Clinic in Pequot Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pequot Lakes Clinic
    4317 W Woodman St, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 04, 2020
    Kelly is warm and approachable during our visits. She listens closely to what I have to say and makes sure I don't have any unanswered questions. ??
    Jackie V. — Mar 04, 2020
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1487095915
    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Kelly Spray, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Spray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Spray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Spray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Spray works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pequot Lakes Clinic in Pequot Lakes, MN. View the full address on Kelly Spray’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kelly Spray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Spray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Spray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Spray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

