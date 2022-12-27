Kelly Coy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Coy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Coy, PA-C
Overview
Kelly Coy, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH.
Kelly Coy works at
Locations
Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
While the care was excellent I didn't know until after I arrived my appointment had been switched to a video appointment. When I scheduled online the evening before video appointment was not an option. I feel that needs to be addressed in MyChart. Thank you
About Kelly Coy, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942788799
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Coy accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelly Coy using Healthline FindCare.
Kelly Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
84 patients have reviewed Kelly Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Coy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.