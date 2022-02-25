Kelly Thompson, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Thompson, RPA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 329-1760
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kelly is the best provider I’ve ever had (and I say this as a chronically disabled person - I’ve seen so many of them!). She legitimately cares about her patients in a way I’ve never seen before, and has real passion and dedication to her work. She’s a truly good person, a once in a lifetime PCP, and her team/the people she works with are amazing: Trang has always made me feel so comfortable, Hannah has always been there for me on the phone, and I believe it was Alexis who made a call to bring help to me when I really needed it. I am so grateful for Kelly. I can’t recommend her enough!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891805255
Kelly Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Thompson.
