Kelly Wallis, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelly Wallis, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kelly Wallis works at Dugan Chiropractic Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dugan Chiropractic Inc.
    6309 Corporate Ct Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 433-1011

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 16, 2020
very knowledgeable, and smart. worked wonders for me! highly recommend ! my whole household uses her !
kpl — Jul 16, 2020
About Kelly Wallis, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952724395
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Wallis, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelly Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Wallis works at Dugan Chiropractic Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Kelly Wallis’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Kelly Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Wallis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Wallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Wallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

