Kelly Warnock, FNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Kelly Warnock, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.

Kelly Warnock works at MUSC Health Primary Care Roberts St. in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Infectious Disease Kershaw
    1218 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Allergies
Diabetes
Diet Counseling

Allergies Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kelly Warnock, FNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1578850947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Warnock, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Warnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Warnock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Warnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Warnock works at MUSC Health Primary Care Roberts St. in Camden, SC. View the full address on Kelly Warnock’s profile.

    Kelly Warnock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Warnock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Warnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Warnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

