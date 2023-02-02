See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington, CT
Kelly Wilber, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kelly Wilber, APRN

Kelly Wilber, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Kelly Wilber works at University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelly Wilber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Connecticut Health Center
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-3735
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Kelly is a very empathetic person who takes the time every appointment to check in and ask how you really feel. I was in a near fatal car accident almost 3 years ago and still need pain management. With such a complex history, it is great to know there are still Doctors and APRNs that care about you! I would very highly recommend Kelly and the team at the Farmington office (haven’t been to any other office)!!
    — Feb 02, 2023
    
    Photo: Kelly Wilber, APRN
    About Kelly Wilber, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255520219
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Wilber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Wilber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Wilber works at University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Kelly Wilber’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kelly Wilber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Wilber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Wilber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Wilber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

