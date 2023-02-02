Kelly Wilber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Wilber, APRN
Overview of Kelly Wilber, APRN
Kelly Wilber, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Kelly Wilber's Office Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3735MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly is a very empathetic person who takes the time every appointment to check in and ask how you really feel. I was in a near fatal car accident almost 3 years ago and still need pain management. With such a complex history, it is great to know there are still Doctors and APRNs that care about you! I would very highly recommend Kelly and the team at the Farmington office (haven’t been to any other office)!!
About Kelly Wilber, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255520219
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Wilber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
