Kelly Winkler, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Winkler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Kelly Winkler works at Leawood Family Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leawood Family Care
    7025 College Blvd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 338-4515
  2. 2
    Leawood Family Care PA
    11301 Ash St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 338-4515
  3. 3
    Menorah
    12140 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 906-9364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelly Winkler, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255347506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Kelly Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

