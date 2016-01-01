Overview of Kellye Campos, NP

Kellye Campos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Kellye Campos works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.