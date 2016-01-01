See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Cruz, CA
Kellye Campos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Kellye Campos, NP

Kellye Campos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Kellye Campos works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kellye Campos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1555 Soquel Dr Ste 1105, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kellye Campos, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1073523361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kellye Campos, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellye Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kellye Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kellye Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kellye Campos works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Kellye Campos’s profile.

    Kellye Campos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kellye Campos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellye Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellye Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

