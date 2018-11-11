Kelsey Anderson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Anderson, PA-C
Overview
Kelsey Anderson, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kelsey takes time to listen and answer questions. She is always very kind and sincerely cares about my health care. I am grateful to have her as a provider.
About Kelsey Anderson, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1679967749
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Kelsey Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Anderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
