Kelsey Barnickle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Barnickle, APRN
Overview of Kelsey Barnickle, APRN
Kelsey Barnickle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Barnickle's Office Locations
- 1 9211 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 609-4440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Barnickle?
Kelsey is at the top of her profession. I've seen many excellent providers, and we'll, some questionable as well. In my opinion, she possesses ALL desired qualifications, needed for Excellent health care.
About Kelsey Barnickle, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649728254
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Barnickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Barnickle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Barnickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Barnickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Barnickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.