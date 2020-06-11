Kelsey Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Chung, FNP-C
Overview of Kelsey Chung, FNP-C
Kelsey Chung, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA.
Kelsey Chung works at
Kelsey Chung's Office Locations
Lawrence A Sherwin MD Inc800 N Tustin Ave Ste G, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 547-6111
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent nurse with excellent detailed professional care.
About Kelsey Chung, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124547369
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Chung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Chung works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Chung, there are benefits to both methods.