Kelsey Eccles, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelsey Eccles, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Kelsey Eccles works at Oak Street Health South Philly in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South Philly
    2310 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7199

About Kelsey Eccles, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336724962
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

